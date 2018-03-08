Colts likely moving on from Donte Moncrief

Getty Images

The Colts are unlikely to re-sign Donte Moncrief, allowing him to leave in free agency, Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Moncrief, 24, had a career-low 26 receptions, even though he was on the field for at least 70 percent of the snaps in the 12 games he played. At one point, the Colts started Kamar Aiken in place of Moncrief.

Moncrief has missed 11 games over the past two seasons with shoulder an ankle injuries.

Despite his 152 catches for 1,875 yards in four seasons, Moncrief looks the part. He also has 18 career touchdowns. Add in his age, and some team likely gives Moncrief a nice contract.