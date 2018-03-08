Dan Fouts isn’t a fan of his old team using PSLs

Getty Images

The new L.A. stadium will use Personal Seat Licenses. The Chargers and Rams are calling them Stadium Seat Licenses, but it’s the same thing: A one-time fee for the privilege of buying the season tickets associated with the seat.

Former Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts isn’t a fan of the PSL/SSLs.

“It is ridiculous,” Fouts told The Mark & Rich Show on XTRA 1360 in San Diego. “PSLs are such a form of extortion it’s unbelievable, and yet they’re allowed. But that’s the way it is these days, and teams continue to sell out in a number of stadiums, obviously, around the country.”

Yes they do. And PSLs wouldn’t be used if people didn’t buy them.

At least in the case of the Chargers and Rams, the stadium won’t be publicly financed. Rams owner Stan Kroenke is footing the bill, and whether the teams choose to use seat licenses — and whether fans choose to pay for them — is a business decision that each side has the right to make.

So it’s not extortion. It’s part of the price to be paid to attend the game, no different than the price to be paid for anything else that can be bought and sold. Under the basic principles of free and open markets, the seats will sell subject to their terms of sale if enough customers choose to pay whatever it takes to buy them.