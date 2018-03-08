Demetri Goodson contract tolled, keeping him with Packers

Getty Images

The contract for Packers cornerback Demetri Goodson tolled, keeping him with the Packers this season, according to Michael Cohen of the

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Goodson was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

A contract tolls when a player in the final year of his deal remains on the physically unable to perform list beyond the sixth game of the season.

Goodson, 28, tore his ACL and MCL during the 2016 season. He started training camp on PUP and remained there until December 6. But Goodson did not play last season, ending up on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring.

The Packers have used Goodson mostly as a special teams player since making him a sixth-round pick in 2014. He has three career starts at cornerback.