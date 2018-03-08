Demetri Goodson contract tolled, keeping him with Packers

Posted by Charean Williams on March 8, 2018, 2:40 PM EST
Getty Images

The contract for Packers cornerback Demetri Goodson tolled, keeping him with the Packers this season, according to Michael Cohen of the
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Goodson was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

A contract tolls when a player in the final year of his deal remains on the physically unable to perform list beyond the sixth game of the season.

Goodson, 28, tore his ACL and MCL during the 2016 season. He started training camp on PUP and remained there until December 6. But Goodson did not play last season, ending up on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring.

The Packers have used Goodson mostly as a special teams player since making him a sixth-round pick in 2014. He has three career starts at cornerback.

6 responses to “Demetri Goodson contract tolled, keeping him with Packers

  1. Another Ted Turd. A basketball player with no football experience. Guy’s been injured most of his career.

  4. No matter what the Packer roster looks like this year, they’ll be taken a lot more seriously than the Minnesota Pretenders. I think it was brutally unfair that the Vikings pretended to be relevent and made their fans actually believe it! They had the ol’ ball pulled away from them Charlie Brown style. Again.

    When will they learn?

  5. “Another Ted Turd.”

    Ted’s done pretty well considering he picked a Hall of Fame QB with his first pick and a safety who would have been a Hall candidate with his second pick (except for a career ending neck injury). While other teams pay big free agent money for offensive line, Ted has found 2 pro bowl guards in the 4th round, an above average center in the 5th, possibly the best LT currently also in the 4th.

    Yep, there have been some turds. Every GM has them. But Goodson was a 5th rounder who ends up being a top special teamer when healthy. That’s hardly a wasted pick.

