Former Falcons defensive end Derrick Shelby spent Thursday in Seattle and now is headed to Cleveland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Atlanta released Shelby last week, saving the team $3.25 million.

Shelby spent his first four seasons in Miami. He signed a four-year, $18 million deal with the Falcons two years ago.

He tore his Achilles after six games in 2016, making eight tackles.

Last season, Shelby started 14 games but made only 30 tackles and a sack while splitting snaps.