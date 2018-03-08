Drug charges against Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd dismissed

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is in the clear.

According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, drug charges against Boyd were dismissed during a preliminary hearing in Pittsburgh Wednesday.

Boyd was charged with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after his vehicle was wrecked in Pittsburgh in July.

Police responded to the scene of a car wreck, and found the car registered to Boyd which included several bottles of alcohol and vape pens which tested positive for THC. Boyd said in October he wasn’t at the scene of the crash, and a friend later admitted to driving the car.

The former second-round pick has made headlines of a different sort since then. After catching a game-winning touchdown pass in Week 17 to knock the Ravens out of the playoffs and put the Bills in, Buffalo fans donated more than $50,000 to the youth football program he played in.