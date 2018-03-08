Eagles now trying to trade Vinny Curry if they can

March 8, 2018
The Eagles were already uncomfortable with the idea of defensive end Vinny Curry making $9 million this season.

But after trading for defensive end Michael Bennett, he’s now literally a luxury they can’t afford.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are trying to trade Curry now.

While they were initially considering (or trying to talk him into) restructuring his contract, that’s much less likely now. And teams they’re calling will know that, so any return won’t be a big one. The 29-year-old Curry had three sacks last year, as he played through knee problems.

With more accomplished pass-rushers fetching scant returns, they can’t expect much. Bennett and a seventh-rounder got the Seahawks a fifth-rounder and wide receiver Marcus Johnson. The Dolphins acquired Robert Quinn from the Rams for fourth- and sixth-rounders.

If they can’t find someone to throw them a late pick, it seems reasonable to expect that Curry would be released.

11 responses to “Eagles now trying to trade Vinny Curry if they can

  4. “Well that’s the end of the Eagles defense. One-year dynasty. Back to irrelevance you bandwagon Eagles fans.”

    lol…because the Eagles essentially replaced Vinny Curry with Michael Bennett you’re drawing that ridiculous conclusion? Like Vinny Curry was ever the star on that line that still features Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, with first round talent behind them? Curry was a solid role player, at best. That’s some WEAK trolling, right there.

    Well that’s the end of the Eagles defense. One-year dynasty. Back to irrelevance you bandwagon Eagles fans.

    Are you kidding me ??? Lol. They just got even stronger.

  6. If you’re the Browns why wouldn’t you send a mid-round pick the Eagles way for Curry? The Browns have the cap space and the picks to spare and they’d get a hustler to line up opposite of Myles Garrett!

  7. “Well that’s the end of the Eagles defense. One-year dynasty. Back to irrelevance you bandwagon Eagles fans.”

    A Seahawks fan didn’t just call Eagles fans bandwagoners…

    Your team just got absolutely dismantled. The Legion of Boom is dead and the Seahawks will be rebuilding for 3 or 4 years to get their talent back.

  8. 3 sacks last year due to knee problems? Yea I’m sure teams will be lining up to give philthy a draft pick for the luxury of paying $9mil per for that type of production..pardon me but…ahhhhhaaaaahaha

