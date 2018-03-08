Eagles now trying to trade Vinny Curry if they can

Getty Images

The Eagles were already uncomfortable with the idea of defensive end Vinny Curry making $9 million this season.

But after trading for defensive end Michael Bennett, he’s now literally a luxury they can’t afford.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are trying to trade Curry now.

While they were initially considering (or trying to talk him into) restructuring his contract, that’s much less likely now. And teams they’re calling will know that, so any return won’t be a big one. The 29-year-old Curry had three sacks last year, as he played through knee problems.

With more accomplished pass-rushers fetching scant returns, they can’t expect much. Bennett and a seventh-rounder got the Seahawks a fifth-rounder and wide receiver Marcus Johnson. The Dolphins acquired Robert Quinn from the Rams for fourth- and sixth-rounders.

If they can’t find someone to throw them a late pick, it seems reasonable to expect that Curry would be released.