Ezekiel Elliott tweets thanks to Jerry Jones

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took one for the team, reimbursing the league more than $2 million in legal fees this week. The fees were for offering “substantial assistance” to Ezekiel Elliott during the running back’s suspension litigation.

Elliott tweeted his thanks to Jones today.

“Much love and thanks to Mr. Jones for standing behind me — as he does for all of his players,” Elliott wrote. “Great appreciation. Time to move on and look forward to a great season in ’18.”

Elliott eventually served the six games last season, and the Cowboys went 3-3 without him. He rushed for 983 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games after leading the league in rushing as a rookie.