Falcons create more cap room with Brooks Reed pay cut

Getty Images

The Falcons are trying to create some cap flexibility, restructuring a second veteran contract this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Falcons have adjusted the numbers to allow veteran linebacker defensive end Brooks Reed to stay put.

Reed was scheduled to make $4.5 million this year, but obviously he’ll be bringing home less than that now.

The 31-year-old Reed played in every game last season but had a reduced role, as he battled groin problems which required surgery.

The Falcons also gave guard Andy Levitre a pay cut, as they work to create more room before the start of the league year.