Human Rights Campaign: NFL not doing enough about Combine questioning

Getty Images

America’s largest gay civil rights organization is criticizing the NFL over inappropriate questions to prospective players at the Scouting Combine.

The Human Rights Campaign released a statement about running back Derrius Guice being asked if he likes men at the Scouting Combine, calling on the league to take more serious actions to ensure such questions are not asked in the future.

“The fact that Derrius Guice was asked by an NFL team — and a prospective employer — about his sexual orientation is absurd and inappropriate,” the statement said. “With similar incidents already reported, it’s clear that the NFL did not do enough to prevent it from happening again. Guice’s experience illustrates the risks faced by millions of LGBTQ people today in employment, athletics, housing and other areas of their lives. It’s why we need swift action to condemn these kinds of practices and to fight for passage of the Equality Act to ensure comprehensive nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people. The NFL should take serious actions that address these unacceptable incidents and the perpetuation of an unwelcoming anti-LGBTQ environment, including publicly supporting the Equality Act.”

At least two other players have previously been asked questions related to their sexual orientation at the Scouting Combine. That this is still happening indicates that the NFL hasn’t done a good enough job communicating to coaches, scouts and executives about what constitutes appropriate questioning at the Combine.