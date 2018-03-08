Jarvis Landry signed his franchise tender

AP

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry‘s failure to sign his franchise tender caught some notice this week as it was expected he was going to do it soon after receiving the tag from Miami, but it’s not something to think about any longer.

According to multiple reports, Landry has now officially signed the tender. That shouldn’t change much about the immediate plans for the Dolphins, however.

As we reported on Wednesday, Landry had already accepted the tender. That means it was binding in terms of guaranteeing his $15.9 million salary for the 2018 season as well as leaving him open to being traded by the Dolphins.

There have been multiple reports about the Dolphins’ interest in doing that, including one that had the Dolphins giving Landry the green light to seek out and facilitate a deal to another team. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that no trade is imminent at the moment, however.