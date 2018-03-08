Jarvis Landry signed his franchise tender

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2018, 11:43 AM EST
AP

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry‘s failure to sign his franchise tender caught some notice this week as it was expected he was going to do it soon after receiving the tag from Miami, but it’s not something to think about any longer.

According to multiple reports, Landry has now officially signed the tender. That shouldn’t change much about the immediate plans for the Dolphins, however.

As we reported on Wednesday, Landry had already accepted the tender. That means it was binding in terms of guaranteeing his $15.9 million salary for the 2018 season as well as leaving him open to being traded by the Dolphins.

There have been multiple reports about the Dolphins’ interest in doing that, including one that had the Dolphins giving Landry the green light to seek out and facilitate a deal to another team. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that no trade is imminent at the moment, however.

6 responses to “Jarvis Landry signed his franchise tender

  1. Dolphins are a mess…. paying this clown like he’s an NFL stud receiver, paying Suh likes he’s a QB. Tannenbaum etc…

  2. As we reported on Wednesday, Landry had already accepted the tender. That means it was binding in terms of guaranteeing his $15.9 million salary for the 2018 season as well as leaving him open to being traded by the Dolphins.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    How? I don’t see how this would be any different than the Gruden hoopla or the Schiano situation. If he never actually signed the tender, would you be saying it was binding and he needs to show up to OTAs that are mandatory? I remember some situation where a Bronco had to be cut because the agreed upon contract did not arrive signed before the deadline. Surely, had he not been cut his agent would have been claiming that guaranteed money would still belong to him because of the 6 minute deadline discrepancy

  4. Laundry is now the highest paid WR in the NFL when it comes to base salary for 2018 and will make that no matter what team he is traded to. It will only change if he ultimately agrees to a long term extension.What team is going to pay him 16 million

  5. Chicago, Ravens and any other team interested hear this: This guy will produce for you PERIOD. He is consistent and a great competitor and isn’t a trouble maker IMO. If he stays with us he will be over paid for his slot position but i’m NOT worried about him producing. You want production year over year? Trade for this guy. All we want is your second round pick.

  6. “I remember some situation where a Bronco had to be cut because the agreed upon contract did not arrive signed before the deadline. Surely, had he not been cut his agent would have been claiming that guaranteed money would still belong to him because of the 6 minute deadline discrepancy”

    Believe the player was a free agent at that point and there was nothing guaranteed till the signed contract was delivered. Which was done after the deadline and therefore invalid.

