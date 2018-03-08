Jonathan Stewart visiting the Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks are blowing up their defense before it gets old, but they’re continuing to bring in veterans who may have something left in the tank.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are hosting running back Jonathan Stewart today.

Stewart was cut by the Panthers after a successful 10-year run, which he finished as their all-time leading rusher.

Still an effective between-the-tackles runner, he’d lend some experience to a backfield that’s been looking for stability since Marshawn Lynch left.

Stewart’s also from the area, which makes him visiting convenient for the Seahawks.