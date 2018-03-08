Josh Cribbs joins Browns as a coaching intern

Getty Images

Josh Cribbs is back with the Browns, but he won’t be returning kicks anymore.

Cribbs’ new role with the team will be instructing others on the finer points of returning kicks. The Browns announced that Cribbs has joined Hue Jackson’s coaching staff as a special teams intern.

“His reputation precedes itself. He was one of the best return guys in pro football,” Jackson said. “Plus he’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s one of our own. He told me over a phone call that he had a tremendous passion to get the organization back to winning and that means something to me. We’ve had several other [former players] reach out, but this ended up being the right fit at the right time for us.”

Cribbs, who said he had a “burning desire” to get back into the game after retiring as a player, has been in his new job working with special teams coach Amos Jones and assistant special teams coach Sam Shade for about a month. Cribbs spent eight seasons with the Browns as a player and has 11 return touchdowns (eight kickoffs and three punts) to show for his efforts in Cleveland.