League provides annual reminders for teams about improper questions

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
So what does the NFL do to ensure that teams won’t ask inappropriate questions to incoming rookies at the Scouting Combine or elsewhere?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL provides clear and specific language on the topic that should be avoided. The admonition comes in the form of an annual memo, with a direction to share it with all persons who will be involved in the process.

Questions to be avoided included, per the source: (1) do you like women or men?; (2) are you gay or straight?; (3) do you have any children/dependents and, if yes, who has primary caretaking responsibilities?; and (4) did you marry your child’s mother and, if not, why not?

It’s good that the memo is sent, but it’s clear that the memo isn’t working as well as it could be. More needs to be done, including but not limited to the imposition of meaningful discipline for those who violate the rules.

As suggested earlier, teams should be required to record and preserve all interactions with incoming rookies. It’s an easy way to ensure that lines won’t be crossed — and to quickly confirm that lines were crossed.

If they continue to be. And without more meaningful efforts from the league, they will.

3 responses to “League provides annual reminders for teams about improper questions

  2. In my state, it requires written consent by both parties, excepting law enforcement, to record a conversation. Not certain about other states.
    That said, because my employees are required to be “on the road” for extended periods of time, I do ask about child custody/child care options that they have. It is critical to their job performance since they may be gone from “home” for as long as a month. I also ask them if taking the job will effect their personal relationships. Will it ruin their marriage? I could care less about their preferences sexually and never ask.
    Also, at the beginning of the interview, I tell them that any question they deem too personal or out of line, they have the right to inform me of such, not answer the question simply because of their feelings at no impact to the opportunity for the job. I appreciate their honesty in dealing with them.

  3. Another factor here: Where are the agents in all this? If they’re not involved in the interviews directly, they should at least be telling their clients what questions are out-of-bounds, and making it clear to teams that inappropriate questions will be reported to the league office. Agents are supposed to be advocates for their clients, but it sounds an awful lot like these players are going into their interviews with no support at all.

