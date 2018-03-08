Muhammad Wilkerson visiting Packers Thursday

Getty Images

Plans for Muhammad Wilkerson to visit the Packers were reported before Wilkerson was officially cut by the Jets on Monday and that visit is now taking place.

Word earlier this week was that the visit was scheduled for Wednesday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that is when Wilkerson arrived in Green Bay. He was set for dinner with Packers coaches before moving on to a formal visit at the team’s facility on Thursday.

Wilkerson was released by the Jets after a dismal 2017 season that saw him have little impact on the field before getting benched in Week 15 as a result of a missed team meeting. That was the latest in a string of missed meetings or late arrivals and Wilkerson did not play again for the Jets.

In Green Bay, Wilkerson will have the chance to renew acquaintances with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine after the men worked together with the Jets in 2011 and 2012. He’ll also have the chance to make his case that he’s a more committed player than he appeared to be at the end of his run with the Jets.