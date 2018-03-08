Patriots reportedly made better offer than Eagles for Michael Bennett

Getty Images

The Patriots made the Seahawks a better offer for Michael Bennett than the Eagles did, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Rapoport did not report what the Patriots’ offer was, only that it was “better draft-pick compensation.”

Seattle will receive a fifth-round pick and wide receiver Marcus Johnson in return for the defensive end.

Rapoport said the Patriots made their offer too late, and Seattle declined to renege on the agreed-to-and-almost-completed trade.

Martellus and Michael Bennett were hoping to play together, something they haven’t done since college at Texas A&M. Martellus was willing to take less money to stay if the Patriots traded for his brother, per Rapoport.

The Patriots ended up releasing Martellus Bennett later Wednesday, and with the Eagles’ salary cap situation, he has virtually no chance to end up in Philadelphia.