Patriots sign Brandon King to two-year deal

The Patriots have re-signed one of their core special teams players.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that defensive back Brandon King has signed a two-year deal to remain in New England. King was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that King’s deal has a total value of $2.6 million and includes a $400,000 signing bonus. He has base salaries of $775,000 and $925,000 with another $500,000 available in per-game roster bonuses.

King did not play any defensive snaps for the Patriots last season, but appeared on 52 percent of their special teams snaps and made eight tackles. One of those tackles came when he dropped Chargers punt returner Travis Benjamin in the end zone for a safety after Benjamin recovered a muffed punt.