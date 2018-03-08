Rams sign Sam Shields

Getty Images

Marcus Peters won’t be the only cornerback joining the Rams this year.

The team announced on Thursday that former Packers corner Sam Shields has signed with the team as a free agent. Shields recently visited with the Rams and also met with the Browns in an effort to resume his playing career.

It has been a while since Shields has been on the field. He suffered a concussion in the first week of the 2016 season and missed the rest of the year. He was released by the Packers last February and did not catch on anywhere else.

When Shields was healthy, he was a strong player for the Packers who started every game he played between 2013 and 2015. He has 23 career interceptions, but it’s hard to say what kind of impact he can make for the Rams after such a long layoff.

If nothing else, he gives the team some insurance against the possibility that Trumaine Johnson and Nickell Robey-Coleman both leave as free agents when the new league year gets underway next week.