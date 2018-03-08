Rams will take Aqib Talib contract as it is

Getty Images

Cornerback Aqib Talib‘s contract was too rich for the Broncos. It’s just right for the Rams.

Per multiple sources, the Rams will absorb the 32-year-old defensive back’s contract as it is, with an $11 million base salary in 2018 and an $8 million base salary in 2019.

The Broncos will carry $1 million in dead money for Talib in 2018.

The first-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2008, Talib spent four-plus years in Tampa, one-plus in New England, and four in Denver. He won a Super Bowl with the 2015 Broncos.

It’s possible that Talib could later revise the deal. However, Talib has made it clear that he won’t be revising his deal downward, per a source with knowledge of the situation.