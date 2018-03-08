Rams will take Aqib Talib contract as it is

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2018, 8:20 PM EST
Getty Images

Cornerback Aqib Talib‘s contract was too rich for the Broncos. It’s just right for the Rams.

Per multiple sources, the Rams will absorb the 32-year-old defensive back’s contract as it is, with an $11 million base salary in 2018 and an $8 million base salary in 2019.

The Broncos will carry $1 million in dead money for Talib in 2018.

The first-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2008, Talib spent four-plus years in Tampa, one-plus in New England, and four in Denver. He won a Super Bowl with the 2015 Broncos.

It’s possible that Talib could later revise the deal. However, Talib has made it clear that he won’t be revising his deal downward, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

14 responses to "Rams will take Aqib Talib contract as it is

  2. Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib are headed to Los Angeles. With the youngest coach in the league. Good luck Sean lol

  3. Damn… Just when finally the Legion of Boom seems to be wilting. the team to the south is making some noise. This 49er’s fan is thinking Jimmy’s gonna have his work cut out for him.

  @firerogergoodell says:

    Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib are headed to Los Angeles. With the youngest coach in the league. Good luck Sean lol
    
    Sean is to busy with his play chart. Wade Phillips has dealt with Talib before and Peters is cut from the same cloth. They will be a handful, but Wade’s got it under control.

  9. The Ram seem to be trying to grab all the big name players. This approach does not have a great track record. If I remember correctly both the Eagles and Redskins attempted to assemble super teams and it did backfired.

    I am not wishing ill on the Rams, just noticed the similarity.

  firerogergoodell says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib are headed to Los Angeles. With the youngest coach in the league. Good luck Sean lol

    _________________

    I get what you’re saying, but I think it’s more about Wade. He’s proven he can handle big personalities. I think it’s the perfect place for those 2 corners.

  13. I think it is a strong move. Personality – yes. but there was no way that DEN was going to trade him to the Pats, and the Rams just improved their secondary immensely for a useless pick and $11M against their $47M cap. It’s not like the guy is a Greg Hardy type, he’s just a handful. Phillips has managed him before. I like the move.

