Report: Broncos agree to trade Aqib Talib to Rams

The Broncos are trading cornerback Aqib Talib to the Rams, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The Rams have been busy on the defensive side of the football, having traded linebacker Alec Ogletree to the Giants and Robert Quinn to the Dolphins and acquired cornerback Marcus Peters from the Chiefs.

The Rams, who used the franchise tag on defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, have one of the better secondaries in the NFL. Peters and Talib will replace Trumaine Johnson and Nickell Robey-Coleman, both of whom are unrestricted free agents.

Talib, 32, is due to make $11 million in base salary and count $12 million against the cap. The Broncos will save $11 million by moving him.

In 10 seasons, Talib has 34 interceptions, 10 touchdowns and 117 pass breakups.