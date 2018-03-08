Report: Jonathan Martin had loaded gun, knife, ax when picked up

Getty Images

A new report is offering even more disturbing details in the recent case of former Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin.

According to TMZ, when Martin was taken into custody recently, he had a loaded shotgun, a knife and an ax.

Martin was checked into a mental health facility after he made a threatening social media post which mentioned his former high school and former teammate Richie Incognito.

The report also outlines threatening messages from Martin to former classmates, who he accused of bullying him. Officials said they picked up Martin after getting a call about a “suicidal male with a gun.”

Martin’s case is obviously a sad one, and the entire situation which began during his Dolphins days was one the NFL never seemed to get its arms around.

The only hope is that he’s getting the help he needs now, and that others might reach out before their situations reach such critical ends. While the NFL culture doesn’t seem as open to acknowledging mental health issues (as a number of NBA stars are talking about their own struggles), perhaps Martin’s case can act as a springboard for more discussion.