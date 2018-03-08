Report: Jonathan Martin had loaded gun, knife, ax when picked up

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2018, 3:02 PM EST
A new report is offering even more disturbing details in the recent case of former Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin.

According to TMZ, when Martin was taken into custody recently, he had a loaded shotgun, a knife and an ax.

Martin was checked into a mental health facility after he made a threatening social media post which mentioned his former high school and former teammate Richie Incognito.

The report also outlines threatening messages from Martin to former classmates, who he accused of bullying him. Officials said they picked up Martin after getting a call about a “suicidal male with a gun.”

Martin’s case is obviously a sad one, and the entire situation which began during his Dolphins days was one the NFL never seemed to get its arms around.

The only hope is that he’s getting the help he needs now, and that others might reach out before their situations reach such critical ends. While the NFL culture doesn’t seem as open to acknowledging mental health issues (as a number of NBA stars are talking about their own struggles), perhaps Martin’s case can act as a springboard for more discussion.

14 responses to “Report: Jonathan Martin had loaded gun, knife, ax when picked up

  1. Wow, hopefully he’s processing all of his issues in a healthy way in therapy. I wonder why this wasn’t caught during the due diligence process when he was drafted.

  4. He was probably just going to target practice at the gun range with the gun, chop some firewood with the ax, and then make a skin suit from kidnapped women with the knife. All harmless activities which are easily explained. “It puts the lotion in the basket.”

  5. First, I hope he gets the help he needs.

    Second, this is what happens when the league takes a kangaroo court approach to investigations. Instead of driving towards predetermined outcomes, a genuine neutral third party may have identified the larger issue and addressed it with real help.

  7. “the entire situation which began during his Dolphins days”
    The fact that he threatened his high school as well makes me think his troubles started long before any run-in he had with Richie.

  9. Similar situations play out hundreds of times per day across the USA. By that, I mean suicidal people in possession of weapons. Police are called, the people are brought to a hospital where some receive care and others are sent home. The biggest issue is a complete lack of resources in terms of mental health care. Some suicidal people will sit in a Hospital for several weeks waiting for a bed to open up in a facility. Funding is badly needed for both facilities and for professionals to treat these people.

  10. Dude is a nut. His own mental issues screwed others over. Incognito deserves an apology from all you people who jumped to Martins defense. I for one never doubted this guy was screwing the locker room up.

  12. Sensible gun control is needed and all but that’s not going to stop the crazies from doing crazy things. We have to do a better job teaching our children that bullying is not acceptable. Standing up for those who can’t should be the norm not the exception.

  13. I feel negative pity for this bonafide clown! Built like Tarzan & acts like Jane. This A** clown publicly admitted that he has an issue with acceptance and that half of the Dolphins scandal was due to him not placing an effort on drawing the line between Incognito and Pouncey’s antics. Screw Jonathan Martin. Stay where you’re at.

