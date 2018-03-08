Ryan Fitzpatrick set to return to Bucs

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2018, 5:22 PM EST
When the Bears announced that quarterback Mike Glennon will be released once the new league year starts on March 14, some people wondered if he might return to his former gig as Jameis Winston‘s backup in Tampa.

It doesn’t look like that is how things will play out, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are expected to re-sign 2017 backup Ryan Fitzpatrick before free agency opens next week.

Fitzpatrick saw action in six games last season and started three times while Winston was dealing with shoulder trouble. He was 96-of-163 for 1,103 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in those outings. The Buccaneers won two of the three games he started.

The Bucs also had Ryan Griffin on the roster as their No. 3 quarterback. He remains under contract for the 2018 season.

UPDATE 5:31 p.m. ET: Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Fitzpatrick has agreed to terms.

2 responses to “Ryan Fitzpatrick set to return to Bucs

  1. Yeah…with numbers like that, I see no reason not to re-sign him as a backup. Glennon was 1-4, with 4TDs and 5 INTs, for 833 yards. I think I would take my chances on Fitz.

    Honestly Glennon might find a hard time landing a backup job after his audition in Chicago. I know the Bears have serious holes in their offense especially at WR, but he was quite terrible….

  2. This was a smart move by the Bucs. I was hoping the Bears would pick him up as their backup. Plus, hopefully nothing happens to Winston (I’m a huge fan) but at least they have someone who won’t lose them games.

