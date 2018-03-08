Ryan Fitzpatrick set to return to Bucs

Getty Images

When the Bears announced that quarterback Mike Glennon will be released once the new league year starts on March 14, some people wondered if he might return to his former gig as Jameis Winston‘s backup in Tampa.

It doesn’t look like that is how things will play out, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are expected to re-sign 2017 backup Ryan Fitzpatrick before free agency opens next week.

Fitzpatrick saw action in six games last season and started three times while Winston was dealing with shoulder trouble. He was 96-of-163 for 1,103 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in those outings. The Buccaneers won two of the three games he started.

The Bucs also had Ryan Griffin on the roster as their No. 3 quarterback. He remains under contract for the 2018 season.

UPDATE 5:31 p.m. ET: Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Fitzpatrick has agreed to terms.