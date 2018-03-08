Report: Seahawks expected to release Richard Sherman on Friday

Getty Images

The Seahawks are expected to release cornerback Richard Sherman on Friday “barring something happening that’s not expected,” Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

That follows Mike Silver’s NFL Network report from Wednesday that Seattle would cut Sherman “in the next couple of days.”

The Seahawks will save $11 million against their cap with Sherman’s release. He is scheduled to count $13.2 million against the cap.

Sherman, though, still could return to Seattle for a lesser salary if he doesn’t land a big deal elsewhere.

Sherman, 32, has had surgery on both Achilles, making his free agent market interesting.