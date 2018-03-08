Six handshake deals and counting, with six days to go

Getty Images

The new league year doesn’t start until Wednesday, which means no trade can happen for six more days. At the time, six trades are scheduled to happen.

The Chiefs will trade quarterback Alex Smith to Washington, for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick in 2018. The Chiefs also will trade cornerback Marcus Peters to the Rams for a fourth-round pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019.

The Rams will send defensive lineman Robert Quinn and a sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick. The Rams also will trade linebacker Alec Ogletree and a seventh-round pick to the Giants for a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

The Seahawks will trade defensive end Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Eagles for receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick.

The Broncos will trade cornerback Aqib Talib to the Rams for a fifth-round pick.

And who knows what other trades will be negotiated over the next six days?

In theory, any, some, or all of the trades can fall apart before Wednesday. There’s no reason to think that will happen.

Then again, there was no reason to think Josh McDaniels wouldn’t become the head coach of the Colts.