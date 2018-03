Getty Images

The Texans are taking care of some of their own today.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have agreed to a one-year deal with punter Shane Lechler.

The 41-year-old Lechler is still going strong, as he enters his 19th NFL season. He’s been with the Texans since 2013.

Last year, he was second in the league with a 49.0 gross average, and in the top 10 with a 41.3 net average.