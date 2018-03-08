Texans re-sign Corey Moore

Getty Images

As an exclusive rights free agent, safety Corey Moore was always unlikely to leave the Texans and word came Thursday that he will definitely be staying in Houston.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans have re-signed Moore with the start of the new league year less than a week away.

Moore signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has played in 30 games over the last three seasons. He started 11 of those games, including the first three games of the 2017 season, and has been a regular on special teams. Moore had 27 tackles in 14 overall appearances for Houston last season.

Linebacker Ufomba Kamalu is the only other exclusive rights free agent on the Texans roster this offseason. Two of their other safeties — Marcus Gilchrist and Eddie Pleasant — are set for unrestricted free agency.