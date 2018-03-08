Thursday morning one-liners

AP

Bills WR Zay Jones took in his first hockey game, and the reactions were funny.

Dolphins executive Tom Garfinkel has gotten a promotion.

Patriots QB Tom Brady‘s kids learned a “great lesson” during the Super Bowl.

The Jets have to have a fallback position if they can’t land Kirk Cousins.

Ravens fans are making sure WR D.J. Moore knows how they feel about him.

The Bengals might not be able to solve the LT issue in free agency.

The Browns could make uniform changes again in 2020.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster now has his own bobblehead with a bike.

A look at the Texans options in free agency.

The Jaguars’ plans to build an entertainment complex near their stadium is complicated by the contaminated ground it sits on.

Some of the ways the Colts could fill some offensive gaps in the coming weeks.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel asked prospects at the Combine whether they were captains.

Broncos boss John Elway is trying to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open.

Chiefs OL Bryan Witzmann is working in Congress and is passionate about the gun debate.

Chargers fans could be in store for some sticker shock.

The Raiders are entering a new era on special teams.

The Cowboys are looking for some bargain bin free agents to fill some holes.

Giants DT Damon Harrison was having some fun with fans online.

New Eagles DE Michael Bennett found a new cause to take up in his new city.

Washington has cap room, but isn’t going to spend it all in one place.

With a strong draft class of CBs, the Bears could wait to fill their need there.

If the Lions trade TE Eric Ebron, there are plenty of options in the draft.

The Packers want to put a fan photo on their tickets.

Former Vikings QB Rich Gannon shared his thoughts about the team’s looming decision at the position.

Falcons TE Austin Hooper is working to develop chemistry with QB Matt Ryan.

The Panthers have some big holes to fill (literally) in free agency.

Saints WR Michael Thomas is fired up by his local NBA team’s streak.

The Buccaneers may have missed out on some recent trades.

A look at how viable an option Kirk Cousins is for the Cardinals.

The Rams trade of LB Alec Ogletree may be about finding better fits for Wade Phillips’ defensive scheme.

The 49ers’ biggest need is a fairly obvious one.

Michael Bennett said goodbye to Seahawks fans.