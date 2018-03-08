Titans will release DeMarco Murray

Getty Images

DeMarco Murray said in January that he’s “very confident” that he can still be a lead back in an NFL offense.

He’ll have to prove his case with someone other than the Titans. The team announced on Thursday that they’ve told Murray that he will be released.

“I want to thank DeMarco for his contributions as a Titan, not only for what he did on the field but also in the locker room and in the community,” Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said in a statement. “He was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Murray was set to make $6.5 million in salary and bonus during the 2018 season and had the same cap hit. The Titans will get all of that money back once Murray is officially off the roster.

Murray ran 184 times for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season and missed the team’s final three games with a knee injury. Derrick Henry led the Titans in rushing and will take over as the No. 1 back now that Murray will be heading elsewhere to continue his career.