Tom Brady gets a haircut, helps raise millions for cancer charity

Getty Images

Organizers of an annual fundraiser for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute promised a mystery guest from the Boston sports landscape would get his hair cut as part of the Thursday’s Saving by Shaving event.

They did not disappoint when it came time to unveil the guest of honor. It was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who joined Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and others in agreeing to get sheared in exchange for donations to fight cancer.

Brady showed off his new hairdo in an Instagram post and the Patriots relayed that the event wound up raising more than $7 million to support the institute’s work.

Brady will get another chance to show off his buzzcut next week. He’s scheduled to sit down for a chat with Stephen Colbert on Monday.