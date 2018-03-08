Vikings will hold onto Anthony Harris

Getty Images

The Vikings have some big work to do at quarterback over the next week and they took some time to take care of a smaller detail this week.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the team will hold onto safety Anthony Harris. The Vikings will tender Harris, who is set for exclusive rights free agency, a one-year deal for $705,000. Harris can’t leave for another team once that tender is in place, so it’s no surprise that Tomasson adds that he’s going to sign the tender.

Harris went undrafted in 2015 and played four games as a rookie. He’s played in every game the last two years and has made six starts, including three in place of Andrew Sendejo during the 2017 season.

Harris had 18 tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances and made 11 more tackles in the Vikings’ two postseason games.