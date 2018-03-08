Vikings will not tender long snapper Jeff Overbaugh

Getty Images

The Vikings will not tender exclusive rights free agent Jeff Overbaugh, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports. That means the long snapper will become an unrestricted free agent next week.

The Vikings have opted to keep Kevin McDermott as their long snapper as he is progressing well from shoulder surgery, via Tomasson.

Overbaugh replaced the injured McDermott in Week 17 and played both postseason games. Those are the only career games Overbaugh has played.

McDermott has spent the past three seasons as the team’s long snapper.