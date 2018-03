Getty Images

The Vikings are keeping running back Mack Brown in addition to safety Anthony Harris, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Minnesota will tender Brown a one-year, $630,000 contract, via Tomasson.

The Vikings claimed Brown off waivers last October from Washington, and he played one game, returning a kickoff for 17 yards.

He played 12 games with Washington over the 2016 and 2017 seasons and rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.