Wilkerson visiting Saints next, then Chiefs

Getty Images

The next stop on the Muhammad Wilkerson free agency tour will be in New Orleans.

Wilkerson, who visited the Packers today, will next pay a visit to the Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After that he’ll visit the Chiefs, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS.

The Jets cut Wilkerson, so he’s a free agent now and able to sign immediately without having to wait until the start of the league year next week. But Wilkerson, who had a very disappointing 2017 season, appears to be taking his time and waiting for the best option he can find.