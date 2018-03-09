49ers decline to pick up Elvis Dumervil’s option

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they will not pick up the option on Elvis Dumervil‘s contract, making him a free agent next week.

“I want to thank Elvis for everything he contributed to our team last year both on the field and throughout our building,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said. “Not only did he bring a great deal of veteran leadership to our locker room at a time of significant change, but he provided a spark to our defense. Although Elvis isn’t in our current plans, we would never close the door on a potential return in the future. As a long-time friend, I wish him and his family well.”

Dumervil played all 16 games, making 13 tackles and a team-high 6.5 sacks after signing last June.

He has played for three teams in 11 seasons, making 105.5 career sacks.

The 49ers also announced they tendered a one-year contract to exclusive rights free agent running back Raheem Mostert and picked up the 2018 contract option for linebacker Dekoda Watson.

Mostert played in 11 games, with six carries for 30 yards while making a team-high eight special teams tackles.

Watson saw action in 14 games, with four tackles on defense and six on special teams.