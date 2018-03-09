Bengals tell Pacman he won’t be back without a pay cut

Getty Images

The Bengals will be moving on from Adam “Pacman” Jones, unless he takes a pay cut.

Jones, who was under contract for a $5.3 million base salary this season, has been told he won’t be back under that deal, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

However, Jones will be welcome back if he’s willing to compete for a roster spot as a nickel cornerback and punt returner — and if he’s willing to accept the kind of salary that comes with just competing for a roster spot.

Jones said he’s unsure if he’ll be back with the Bengals at a reduced price.

“I have to sit down and make decision with family,” he said.

Jones, who will turn 35 in September, played in nine games last season before suffering a season-ending sports hernia.