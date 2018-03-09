Betting odds make Saquon Barkley the favorite to go first overall

Getty Images

If you’re confident enough in your own personal mock draft to put money on the first overall pick, you can. And the odds-on favorite to go first overall is Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

Bovada is taking bets on the first overall pick, and Barkley is the favorite at +170, meaning a $100 bet on Barkley going first overall would result in a $170 payoff if he does go first next month.

After Barkley come four quarterbacks: USC’s Sam Darnold at +240, Wyoming’s Josh Allen at +400, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield at +550 and UCLA’s Josh Rosen at +700.

The odds of any player other than Barkley and the four quarterbacks going first overall is +1500. So if you think the Browns are going to shock the world, a $100 bet will pay off at $1,500.

Those odds translate to roughly a 33 percent chance of Barkley going first overall, 23 percent for Darnold, 17 percent for Allen, 14 percent for Mayfield, 10 percent for Rosen and 3 percent for any other player.

So the Browns are about twice as likely to draft a quarterback as they are to draft Barkley. But Barkley is the favorite because no one is sure which quarterback the Browns will take.