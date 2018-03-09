Bills now have two picks in each of the first three rounds

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2018, 6:29 PM EST
Getty Images

After trading Tyrod Taylor, the Bills need a new quarterback. If they want to draft one, they have plenty of capital to do it.

Buffalo traded Taylor to Cleveland for a third-round draft pick, and that means they now have two picks in each of the first three rounds of the draft. They acquired the Chiefs’ first-round pick in last year’s Patrick Mahomes trade, the Rams’ second-round pick in last year’s Sammy Watkins trade, and the Eagles’ third-round pick in last year’s Ronald Darby trade. They previously traded away their own third-round pick for Kelvin Benjamin.

With all those picks, the Bills may package some together to make a run at one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft: USC’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen, UCLA’s Josh Rosen or Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. All four of those quarterbacks may be off the board before the Bills’ first pick, No. 21 overall, but they could package picks together to move up and get a quarterback.

The Bills could also stay put and draft a quarterback like Louisville’s Lamar Jackson or Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph.

Nathan Peterman started one game for the Bills as a rookie last year, but he played so badly that it’s hard to imagine he could enter 2018 as Buffalo’s starter. Instead, the Bills are likely eyeing a draft move to acquire their starter of the future, and of the present.

20 responses to “Bills now have two picks in each of the first three rounds

  5. They’re getting Baker Mayfield. I went to the University of Buffalo and Mayfield’s underdog, chip on the shoulder, loud-mouthed style is exactly what Buffalo needs. Buffalo fans will love the attitude he brings to the field. They have all the pieces to get the QB they want.

  8. Buffalo has a chance to close the gap some on the Pats if they use those picks wisely.

  9. They’ll be trading up somewhere into the Top 4. I hope its to the Giants because we only have 5 picks. Value chart says that the Bills would basically have to give up all 6 of their picks in the first 3 rounds to move up to #2 overall. As a Giants fan Id take that in a heartbeat.

  12. browns gm dorsey loves mayfield, and they pick before bills–tyrod, mayfield both mobile qbs just saying.

    if bills want to move up may have to be all the way up to 2nd or 3rd…

  14. Wait a minute. I thought that Peyerman was Elaine’s boss, the guy who puts out that great catalog.

  15. seabreezes51 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:46 pm
    They could trade for the 2018 Super Bowl MVP too.

    __________________________________________

    Who is a FA after this season and will look to be getting paid in 2019.

  17. With their draft position in the first round, why wouldn’t they be now obvious contenders for the crop of free agent QBs? AJ McCarron? Case Keenum? Maybe even a trade like Nick Foles?

    And still draft a QB, don’t get me wrong, but not be pressed to sell the farm to move up. Usually a top QB falls into the late teens or early twenties anyway.

  19. Big Petermen fan..also a Pitt an Mich State fan..Loved Cousins coming out of M.State wanted Bills to draft him !!!So Glad Bills Got Petermen ,couldn’t believe he fell to us in draft !!.. he has a good arm..good legs and Smart !!! I won’t use the word “GREAT” BECAUSE everybody over uses it..He’s not “Great but he will be Very good…he just needs the right OC ..Like Foles..Even Bret Farve threw an interception on his First Pass Ever in the NFL !!!!

