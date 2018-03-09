Bills trade Tyrod Taylor to Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
We have a better idea about who will be throwing passes to Jarvis Landry this season.

Shortly after word of the trade sending Landry to Cleveland broke, there were multiple reports that the Browns have also traded for Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The Browns are set to send the 65th overall pick in the draft to Buffalo once the trade becomes official next Wednesday.

Taylor leaving the Bills doesn’t come as a surprise as the team never fully committed to him as their starter last season or this offseason. They were due to pay him a $6 million roster bonus at the start of the new league year, but that will now fall to the Browns while the Bills kick off the hunt for a quarterback to join Nathan Peterman on the depth chart in Buffalo. With two first-round picks at their disposal, they have a lot of potential paths to finding that player.

The Browns could revisit Taylor’s deal or could use him as a bridge for a quarterback they select in this year’s draft. They could also opt to spend the first and fourth overall picks in other ways now that Taylor is in town, which is just one of the ripple effects that the trade will have on this year’s quarterback market.

A.J. McCarron was linked to the Browns, but Taylor’s presence likely means he’ll be looking elsewhere along with the rest of the free agents that are about to hit the market. We’ll see how those dominos fall soon enough, but Friday has brought a clearer image of what the Browns offense is going to look like in 2018.

  10. Don’t get your hopes up Browns fans. The Curse of Art Modell will never be lifted.

  18. Happy in Buffalo.
    Great kid, zero Ego, fans and teammates love him. I love him as a leader.
    Can’t hit the side of a barn from 5 feet away with a handful of dry rice.

  20. tyrod taylor is no wherre near elite. but he blows debum kizer out of the water. bar none. id rather have him throwing to jarvis landry and gordon than kizer aka turnover machine.

  25. Browns just got fleeced!! And if Landry pick is even after that pick then Miami got fleeced hahaha. It’s a complete circus! No more Cousins to the Browns

  33. Just a sad, sad day for Browns’ fans. Jimmy Haslam has made yet another GM hiring blunder. The good news is Jimmy doesn’t wait too long to make a switch. One thing is for sure. The Browns will have the number one pick again in 2019. The good news is, Ryan Finley is a beast, and they’ll probably have a brand new GM making the pick.

  34. Slab O’Beef says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:12 pm
    Nathan Peterman Era officially begins!!! Lmao billswillneverwin
    __________________________________________________________________________________________
    LOL, look folks, Joe just created number 24 ID username, isn’t he special?

  35. I don’t understand all the hype that this move now means CLE is taking a QB…

    If the idea was a bridge QB for a QB to take in the first RD, you sign someone like McCarron, Keenum or McCown that doesn’t cost you a draft pick…

  39. Taylor isn’t great but why do the Bills always want to get rid of the QB that takes them to the playoffs They benched Flutie whom got them to the playoffs before the playoff game. Now they make the playoffs for the first time (I think since Flutie) in almost two decades and they get rid of the guy who got them there.

    Browns could be a very good spot if they don’t take a QB early and stack their team.

  43. Absolute GREAT trade. Tyrod had EVERY opportunity to be more than average and he just didn’t pass muster. I wish him well in Cleveland, but Bills fans should be pretty darn happy about this. The team is STACKED with draft picks and its time to reload and get a FRANCHISE QB

  45. Barkley will go # 1! Then at # 4 they take their QB! Actually a pretty good move. Eagles fan!

  46. I know they are still drafting a Qb but why would the browns trade for this bum. Everyone that watches football knows Tyrod is not a good Qb who won’t lead any team anywhere. They could have waited to FA and signed a Qb and kept the draft pick!! This is why they are the Browns!!

  48. Taylor is not the answer. Hopefully he’ll just be a placeholder for the QB the Browns take in the draft. And Kizer will probably be on the streets looking for work. I’m no Browns fan, but I’d really like to see them take some strides and become a good team. Their fans have suffered long enough.

  49. Third rounder. Tyrod may be second or third on the depth chart as I still think they go for McCarron or another FA and draft Mayfield or Darnold. Kizer not long for the room.

  52. @Illumnation666 I agree the Browns are going to trade back up in the first round and draft Lamar Jackson. They have 3 2nd round picks 2 of them will be more then enough to trade up in the 20’s to draft Jackson.

  53. .
    Buffalo now has picks 21, 22, 53, 56, 65, and 96 in the first three rounds. They certainly have enough ammo to make an offer to move into the top five. Indy (#3) and Cleveland (#4) are potential trading partners.
    .

  54. Great move by them, clears the way to draft Barkley and build a run-first offense with RPOs and the like. Might as well go all-in on the idea and pick up a QB like Tyrod.

    Some day the Browns will start to turn it around, who knows.

  57. I’m going to love watching the smart armchair GMs when people get what’s being done here. First – the Browns are taking action, not taking value. Second, Landry and Gordon together gives them an immediate top receiving corps. Tyrod might not be the long term franchise QB but his numbers are better than a lot fo QBs you think are (62.4 CMP%, 51TDs to 18 INTs, 91.2 Rating. And he is mobile) and he sure beats Kizer, who gave it up an average of twice a game. Add Barkley at one with that O-Line (which yes, is very good) and now you actually have to scheme. No one has had to scheme against this team for 2 years. These are upgrades.

    Oh yeah. And the Patriots lost the Super Bowl last year. Just a reminder as you laugh at everyone else.

  60. To think they could have had Jimmy G for less.
    ________________________________________________
    I don’t understand how people can make claims this dumb. First of all, Jimmy G went for a 2nd round pick. I’m pretty sure that is a higher pick. Second of all, Jimmy G will make a lot more money than Tyrod. Third of all, the Browns supposedly offered a 1st round pick last year to get Jimmy G and the Patriots refused it so it’s not like they didn’t try.

  61. WOW…I Thought Dorsey was Smart !!!..thanks Bills Fans !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1

  62. Anyone think they draft Barkley with the first pick? then trade the 4th pick for a later pick in round 1 where they draft a QB? They do like to move around on that day, and have picked a QB using this strategy recently (see Brady Quinn, and Brandon Weeden).

  64. Terrible idea. Taylor is good enough to start but not good enough to be a franchise quarterback. So if they use him as a buffer between now and their eventual young quarterback, unless they get rid of Taylor, Taylor won’t just give up that job, so the young guy will have to compete with Taylor and look over his shoulder when he eventually replaces Taylor. You better hope the young guy is clearly a franchise QB early on.

  66. I like Taylor, but I don’t get this move at all for the Browns. McCarron seems a better fit and is there for the taking. Don’t see how this is a bridge to anything.

    Best of luck to Taylor, I think he’ll need it in this awkward fit of a place.

  67. Waste draft picks on all the players you want…. without good coaching they will still be crap… no matter what they were before they got to Cleveland. Good coaching, and player development. That should be their formula. Oh well. somebody has to lose.

  68. Browns are dealing like its Franchise Owner mode in Madden. What’s next? Richard Sherman to the Browns? At least they’re trying. I’ll give em that!

  69. Why would the Browns trade for a QB instead of getting one in free agency people ask?

    Because they’re going to draft one high with the idea that the drafted QB is their QB of the future and the current free agent market would mean they’d be over paying for a guy that they would in essence be renting until whomever they draft is ready had they gone the free agent route since all the free agents will want long term contracts and huge money.

    The Browns just gave up a 3rd round pick to get a cap friendly QB that’s an immediate upgrade over anyone they’ve had the last two seasons without having to promise him big money or a long term deal.

    Considering their other two moves today where trading for the best receiver and corner on the teams they got them from they seem to definitely be swinging for the fences on the 2018 season.

  70. Funny, this recent activity is the first I knew the Browns had such a wonderful OL. A couple of good ones, but watch them add more help.

  72. Man I like you Tyrod….you deserve better then going to the browns….nobody deserves to go to Cleveland….nobody

  73. This is actually a good trade for BOTH teams! Tyrod may not be the long term answer but he is CERTAINLY Serviceable! A 3rd round draft pick for a guy that has been to the Pro Bowl and went to the playoffs last year is SOLID. Those folks saying to get AJ McCarron are Funny to me, what has he done as a Pro QB that makes him a better choice than Taylor? Case Keenum would have been an option but his free agency market is more robust than Taylor and they more than likely would have had to Over Pay for him. If real football was fantasy football you could make a case for Keenum(see what I did there)but IN THE REAL WORLD, I believe Dorsey made a very prudent decision and deal. I would guess that the Browns will (as they should) take Barkley #1 and then if the QB they covet from the class is available at #4 take him there. Otherwise trade down and acquire more picks and possibly draft Lamar Jackson in the 2nd round. I honestly believe that Jackson is this years Deshaun Watson and will have a bunch of the so called NFL pundits looking silly this time next year. JM2C

  74. Bills in position with all those picks to get Nick Foles Not saying their going to give up a !st round pick but they have multiple picks which will make it work for both sides.

  77. mrfrostyj says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:52 pm
