Broncos tender Shelby Harris

Getty Images

The Broncos have tendered exclusive rights free agent Shelby Harris for $705,000, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports. The team told their other exclusive rights free agents they would receive tenders early next week, Klis adds.

Harris, 26, had a solid season, with 5.5 sacks and 34 tackles. He played in all 16 games with six starts.

He was a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 2014 but played only six games in two seasons in Oakland. The Jets had Harris in training camp in 2016 before waiving him in the final roster cuts. He sat out most of the 2016 season before Dallas signed him to its practice squad late in the year.

Harris, though, has found a home in Denver.