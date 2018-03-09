Browns keep trading, add Damarious Randall

Getty Images

The Browns came into the offseason with a ton of cap space and they’ve spent a chunk of it on Friday by trading for three veterans.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterback Tyrod Taylor have been joined as pending arrivals by cornerback Damarious Randall. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns have agreed to a trade with the Packers to acquire Randall.

All of the trades will become official on March 14 assuming no one backs out. There’s no word yet on what compensation will go to Green Bay in the deal.

Randall was the 30th pick of the 2015 draft when new Browns personnel execs Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith were working in the Packers front office. Randall started 30 games in his three years with Green Bay, including a September game against the Bears last year that saw him get sent to the locker room by the coaching staff after a sideline argument.

Randall also got into a Twitter spat with new teammate Josh Gordon that featured him saying Gordon “must be on that s— again” after Gordon said Randall couldn’t hold his jock strap. They’ll have plenty of time to work out any lingering animosity once the Browns’ offseason program gets underway.