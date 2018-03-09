Browns ship DeShone Kizer to the Packers

Getty Images

The Browns aren’t done making moves on the last Friday of the league year. Like the Rams, Cleveland will be finalizing four different trades on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Maybe more.

Per multiple reports, the Browns have traded quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Packers. He’s the compensation to Green Bay for the trade that will send cornerback Damarious Randall to Cleveland. It’s unknown whether any draft picks were involved in the deal

Kizer, a second-round pick in 2017, joins Brett Hundley and Joe Houliha n Callahan on the Green Bay depth chart behind Aaron Rodgers. The former Notre Dame quarterback started 15 games as a rookie with the Browns, but he apparently has been identified by new G.M. John Dorsey as a player who needed to go — possibly due in part to the 28 turnovers he generated last year.

And go he will, increasing the likelihood that the Browns added a rookie (possibly with the first or fourth overall pick) to join a depth chart that now consists of Tyrod Taylor, Cody Kessler, and Kevin Hogan.