Cardinals, Broncos had interest in Tyrod Taylor

Getty Images

If the Browns hadn’t traded for quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the Bills had at least two other suitors.

Via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, the Cardinals and Broncos also were interested in Taylor. Per Carucci, however, the third-round pick offered by Cleveland “easily trumped” the offers made by the other two teams.

The timing of the deal also likely favored the Browns; they took Taylor before his $6 million roster bonus became due next week. Arizona and/or Denver may have wanted to wait to see what happens in the first phase of free agency, getting Taylor for only his $10 million salary in 2017.

Three years ago, the Broncos showed interest in Taylor, bur he opted to join the Bills in lieu of getting stuck on a depth chart behind Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler.