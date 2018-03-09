Cardinals tender four exclusive rights free agents

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have tendered four exclusive rights free agents — cornerback C.J. Goodwin, running back Elijhaa Penny, defensive lineman Olsen Pierre and offensive lineman John Wetzel.



Goodwin appeared in two games for Arizona last season after joining the team off waivers from Atlanta in Week 15. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie receiver, signing with Pittsburgh in 2014.



Penny played all 16 games for the Cardinals last season, rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He also had 38 receiving yards on four receptions and 11 special teams tackles.

Pierre played in 14 games with seven starts last season for the Cardinals, totaling 32 tackles, 10 for loss, 5.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.



Wetzel played all 16 games for the Cardinals last season. He started four games at left tackle and seven at right tackle.