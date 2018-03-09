Chargers need to start making some moves

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
As the Rams reshape their defense in an effort to get to the proverbial next level, the Chargers run the risk of getting left in the Southern California dust.

With both teams sharing the nation’s second-biggest market (and, soon, the NFL’s newest stadium), the Rams and Chargers currently are in a competition for hearts, minds, and wallets in L.A. The Rams are winning.

In contrast, the Chargers are in denial.

“I guess I just don’t look at it like that,” G.M. Tom Telesco said last week when asked whether he believes that his team is competing with the Rams. “It’s such a big city. I never look at it as we’re competing with the Rams at all. Maybe it’s because I know [G.M.] Les Snead well. I know coach [Sean] McVay well. They’re good people. . . . We’re competing with our division, number one, and then the rest of the NFL, number two. Not so much with the Rams. I think there’s plenty in the market for everybody. We know we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re brand new to the market. We have a big fan base we have to build. It’s going to be measured in years. It’s not going to be games.”

He’s right, but the Rams got a head start in 2016, emerged as the better team in 2017, and are the early winners of the 2018 offseason. The Chargers, while they may have big plans for the coming weeks, need to consider trying to match what the Rams are doing.

Here’s a good start, suggested in Thursday’s PFT Live: Sign cornerback Richard Sherman, reuniting him with former Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and bringing Sherman home to L..A. The good news is that, with the Rams trading for Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, the Chargers wouldn’t have to compete with their cross-town team to get Sherman.

The better news is that Sherman would bring sizzle to a Chargers team that needs to be treating each game of each season as a chance to build the fan base.

11 responses to “Chargers need to start making some moves

  1. The NFL needs to make two moves;

    Force that useless trust fund kid to sell his team.

    Move the Chargers back to their rightful home in San Diego.

  2. Mexico? The Chargers play in a picnic park. Only fans from the opponent buy their over priced tickets. The Chargers are extremely irrelevant in the NFL and will always be bridesmades.

  3. This guy is a fool. Heck yes you are competing for the fan base. Young kids will be shaped who they root for largely depending upon who their parents/family/friends will follow. The Rams already had a year head start. It just goes to show you the small market mentality of Telesco.

  5. The worst thing the Chargers can do is to start making “moves” in order to compete with the Rams. The best thing they can do is make smart free agent signings, select quality players, who fit in with their team philosophy/chemistry, in the draft, and trade expensive players away to other teams 1 year prior to becoming bad and avoid trading for expensive players 1 year prior to becoming bad. It also helps to have good coaching.

  7. “I guess I just don’t look at it like that,” G.M. Tom Telesco said last week when asked whether he believes that his team is competing with the Rams. “It’s such a big city.

    —-

    A big city that hasn’t shown it can consistently support one football team, let alone two. One went to the playoffs last season, and just built a top tier secondary, maybe the best in football. Then there’s the Chargers. Always on the doorstep but afraid to ring the bell.

    I’d be looking for a new GM.

  8. I think Sherman reuniting with Saleh more likely. Niners are goin to match LA Rams with Sherman/Trumaine Johnson pairing.

  9. The Chargers are in denial? Doing nothing is what’s better known as business as usual for the Spanos family.

    What’s the last big free agent the Chargers broke the bank for? You’re going to be looking for awhile.

  11. I couldn’t agree more that they need to show some “outside of the box” thinking, but this is the Spanos family who have built an entire organization of nepotism. They are a talented team that with a few free agent additions and a solid draft will be in the thick of the playoff battle. Instead they have sat on their hands and their big offseason moves so far was signing Roberto Aguayo. I’m sure that caused at least 10,000 additional fans to buy season tickets.

    With that said, Richard Sherman does not make sense as they are really deep at cornerback with Casey Hayward, Trevor Williams, Desmond King, and Jason Verrett coming back from ACL surgery. They need to sign Zach Brown and/or Star Lotuleiei to bolster the middle of what could be a top defense.

