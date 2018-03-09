Chris Johnson seeks “reunion” with Titans

Getty Images

Chris Johnson apparently seeks a return to Tennessee to backup Derrick Henry, tweeting of his desire for a “reunion.”

“I don’t think back to Titans would be a bad idea,” Johnson tweeted, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean, followed by: “Lol we will see if we can make it a reunion.”

The Titans are expected to draft a third-down, change-of-pace back to go with Henry after moving on from DeMarco Murray.

Johnson turns 33 in September and has averaged fewer than 4 yards per carry the past two years in limited playing time. He appeared in only four games last season for the Cardinals, gaining 114 yards on 45 carries.

The Cardinals released Johnson when they traded for Adrian Peterson.

The Titans made Johnson a first-round pick in 2008, and he played six seasons in Tennessee.