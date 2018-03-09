Dante Pettis won’t take part in University of Washington’s Pro Day

Getty Images

Most draft rankings have Alabama’s Calvin Ridley at the top of the list of wide receivers, but opinions vary about how the rest of the receivers in this year’s class measure up to one another.

One of the wideouts in the tier of players below Ridley is Dante Pettis, but an injury from last season is costing him chances to burnish his case on the workout circuit. Pettis hurt his ankle last November and did not do any athletic work at the Scouting Combine. He’ll also be sitting out the University of Washington’s Pro Day this Saturday.

“I just didn’t feel like it was ready yet,” Pettis said to NFL.com. “These drills, there’s a certain way to do them to get the fastest time, and it takes a lot of reps to get that technique down. I didn’t feel like I had enough time to get those reps in, so I’m just deciding to not push my ankle too hard right now and let it continue to heal and get better and better until I actually am 100 percent and am able to get all those reps in and not feel any pain whatsoever.”

Pettis won’t be without anything to do. He said he’s set up meetings with the Buccaneers and Rams, who drafted his brother Austin in the third round of the 2011 draft.

Pettis, who also returned punts for the Huskies, was teammates with John Ross before Ross was drafted in the first round by the Bengals last year and likely saw how injuries nipped Ross’ rookie season in the bud before it got going. He’ll try to avoid the same fate by keeping off his ankle for the time being.