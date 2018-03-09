David Johnson joins Larry Fitzgerald in recruiting Kirk Cousins to Arizona

Getty Images

The level of interest from the Cardinals’ front office remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt that the Cardinals’ players want Kirk Cousins to be their quarterback.

Cardinals running back David Johnson tweeted today that he’s eager to have Cousins in Arizona.

“C’mon, Kirk Cousins, stop messing with everyone and tell them you’re coming to the desert,” Johnson wrote.

c’mon @KirkCousins8 stop messing with every1 & tell them you’re coming to the desert. —

David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 09, 2018

Johnson joins Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald in trying to convince Cousins to sign with the Cardinals. Cousins referred to Fitzgerald as “a great recruiter.”

The Cardinals need a quarterback, but they have nowhere near as much cap space as other quarterback-needy teams, including the Browns, Jets, Vikings and Broncos. It seems unlikely that Cousins will end up in Arizona, as much as the team’s top players want him to be there.