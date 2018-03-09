Does Mike Evans deal make DeSean Jackson available?

Getty Images

With the news of the Buccaneers extending the contract of receiver Mike Evans, the question becomes whether the Bucs would now like to escape the contract of receiver DeSean Jackson.

Jackson, signed a year ago, was largely a disappointment in 2017. He’s due to earn a base salary of $11 million this year, $7.5 million of which is fully guaranteed.

Evans already was due to make $13.258 million this year, under his fifth-year option. The $82.5 million extension — resulting in a six-year deal worth $15.9 million per year — potentially reduces his cap number for 2018. Because, however, the Bucs usually employ guaranteed salaries in future years in lieu of a signing bonus, the cap number could be the same or higher this year.

Whatever the precise number (it will be known soon enough), it could mean that the Bucs will look to unload Jackson. Given that the Eagles will trade their current deep threat (Torrey Smith) to Carolina next week, maybe the next power move for Howie Roseman will include bringing home another one of the guys Chip Kelly ran off.