Dolphins reportedly get fourth in 2018, seventh in ’19 for Jarvis Landry

The Dolphins didn’t get much for receiver Jarvis Landry, but they did clear cap space.

Miami received a fourth-round pick in 2018 — No. 123 overall — and a seventh-round pick in 2019 from the Browns, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports. It’s likely not enough to pacify Dolphins fans, who weren’t exactly happy with the Jay Ajayi deal with Philadelphia during the season.

The good news, though, is the Dolphins got something for Landry.

Landry, 25, made 400 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in his four-year career with the Dolphins.