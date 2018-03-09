Dolphins trade Jarvis Landry to Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Getty Images

It wasn’t long after the Dolphins placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Jarvis Landry that reports emerged that they wanted to trade Landry and they gave him the OK to talk to other teams about a deal.

Landry and the Dolphins have found a taker. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have agreed to trade Landry to the Browns in a deal that cannot become official until March 14.

The return is a pair a draft picks — one in 2018 and one in 2019, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media — and there are multiple reports that the Browns are working on a new deal for Landry.

Landry, who has 400 catches in four NFL seasons, joins Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman at the top of the Cleveland receiving corps and will give whoever winds up at quarterback with the Browns a reliable target in the passing game.

Permalink 94 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

94 responses to “Dolphins trade Jarvis Landry to Browns

  3. For a team that has plenty of cap room, I’d say it should’ve been spent elsewhere. However, Barkley and a QB at #1 and #4 will make this offense much more interesting with that O-Line that is pretty sharp.

  8. Man if the Browns go Barkley/QB and the QB pans out, this has the makings of a very dangerous offense. Of course, that would mean something good would have to happen to the Browns, the team that deities love to smite.

  13. This seahawks fan is pulling for the Browns. I think they are a player or two away from being respectable again. I hope they poop all over the steelers next year and for many years to come.

  15. Haha… good luck Jarvis, won’t be long and he will be miserable there and a complete headache for the coaching staff. Enjoy Ohio weather Jarvis, really wish Miami would of worked something out but you aren’t worth 14 or 15 mill a season. Karma

  16. Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry is a pretty good pair of starting receivers, Njoku at TE…if they drafted Barkley and signed McCarron they would have a legit offense…

  18. And so the Browns pick up another overpriced stinker. Some things will NEVER change.

  21. IF the browns can get their quarterback situation squared away and perhaps draft Barkley at #1 this could be a nice team. Perhaps Tru Johnson as a cornerback would help their team?

  23. The Browns will have Barkley, Mayfield, Gordon, and Landry, behind a good OL. I’m not a Browns fan but I do want to see them get back to their glory days. Their fans have suffered enough.

  24. I wouldn’t even chase a QB in the draft, barkley #1 and maybe Foles for #4 for a second in return. They are loaded and have no reason for failure other than Hue.

  25. Getting a Pro Bowl receiver is huge.. Juice had to also agree to be traded to Cleveland which is huge.. Let’s Go Brown’s

  26. Wow, so the Browns now have Gordon, Corey Coleman, Landry, Njoku and Duke Johnson. That’s an incredible core of pass catchers, all they need now is Barkley and a quarterback.

  27. Browns are full of potential. I’m looking forward to watching them this year. Fins lose a big part of their team … now what?

  28. “At least every one knows now that Landry never cared about winning, only the money.”
    ___________

    Oh yeah, because there was so much “winning” going in Miami.

  29. If they can somehow find a QB…….Jarvis and Gordon, draft Saquan…….but lets be real. Whoever they go with at QB will tank the whole thing haha.

  31. Following the steps of other Dolphin faves – Davone Bess & Brian Hartline.
    Hopefully, this isn’t the same plight – where WRs go to become obscure.

    As stated above – Cleveland has the possibility to make this a very interesting offense.

    Best to Jarvis – he was a great player for us the last 4 years.

  32. Poor Jarvis Landry. I wonder if he now will retire? There has to be a better chance of that happening than Landry showing up for training camp.

  36. Jarvis Landry is a hump. He gets a million catches a year for 3 yards a clip. He doesn’t stretch the field, isn’t explosive, and doesn’t do anything special other than have a good set of hands, which is to be expected. Browns being the browns, they tank and tank and settle for an average, high volume player.

  39. On paper this has the makings of a scary offense with the right QB under center.

  40. Love you, Jarvis. But sorry man, you are not worth $15 mil a year. Go get your money, though. I’m all for a player getting paid.

    The Browns have some serious talent on that team. They are a QB away from causing some problems in the AFC playoff race.

  42. While I have concerns about Landry after the catch, there is no doubt he is a fantastic receiver. He was the top receiver in the league last year with 112 receptions (watching Kenny Britt, they need that kind of stability), top 20 in yards, 6th in TDs – and he’s only 25 years old. They obviously have the cap space to take him on.

    Paired with Gordon – this could be good, IF we get a QB.

    This is a bold move for a new GM after a regime (several actually) not known for making bold moves. As a Browns fan I like it. Shows me Dorsey means business.

  43. If the Browns managed this by only getting rid of a 2nd as the highest pick, they did great here. Dolphin fans, Im sorry. Now the Browns need to get a damn QB and draft Barkley first overall

  47. Mmm for first time in Brown history, it looking promising for better outcome. We will see what they will do with QBs with free agents and drafts, then we will know better. Hope this year brown can do best at 8-8 records IF they got QB and RB.

  49. If Cleveland drafts a running back #1–any running back–I’ll LMAO at their continued incompetence.

  50. Wow, what a disservice towards a player who was very productive to Miami. Jarvis should have had a contract that allowed him to reject a trade to Cleveland. And this also hurts all football fans, for now only the Cleveland fan base will see Jarvis play!

  51. Cleveland needs to win the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes, go out and draft Saquan Barkley, and then add Terrelle Pryor to this WR corps so Landry can play the slot. Trade down the #4 pick to get either the Notre Dame or UTEP guard to play alongside Joe Thomas, and suddenly, the Browns will be a joke no longer.

  52. Browns are looking like a team that can finally win. If they take Rosen and Barkley with the 1&4 they can be a pretty fun team to watch offensively.
    All they really need is a good coach.

  53. Lol When the Browns have one win and eight loses and Jarvis is playing in Cleveland with a wind chill factor of minus five degrees; I hope he reflects on turning down the Dolphin’s offer of $13 million for four years.

  54. Fortunately for the Browns they play in the cupcake AFC North. The Bengals stink. The Ravens need to rebuild. And the Steelers will have so much money tied up in three guys that they are an injury or two away from being non-competitive. Plus Tomlin is always ready to find a way to throw the game away with his “coaching”. With some decent play the Browns have a decent chance of at least winning the division.

  55. Ummm part of the package was one of the 2018 first round picks. So you aren’t getting Barkley and Mayfielld.

    Looks like the eagles will be trading Foles.

  56. Browns fan’s, your getting a player with arguably the best hands in football and ton’s of heart. He’s going to give that team everything he has. His temper can sometimes get the best of him but that’s not always a bad thing, he’ll fire up everyone on that offense.

    Miami wanted to keep him but unfortunately, due to some bad contract decisions from the previous regime that the current regime is still dealing with, they couldn’t.

    The Browns got better today.

  57. wedemboyztripled says:
    March 9, 2018 at 4:50 pm
    Browns are looking like a team that can finally win. If they take Rosen and Barkley with the 1&4 they can be a pretty fun team to watch offensively.
    All they really need is a good coach.

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————————-

    Wrong. This isn’t a video game and you need all 53 players to contribute to a SB.

    Some of you will never get it.

  58. Welp, man wanted a trade. Hope he works out well for the Browns, after all their recent struggles they need to catch a break sometime.

  61. Don’t be surprised if the Browns make a run at Cousins. They have more cap room than anybody and there’s a lot going on there that they can sell him on. Good receivers, Barkley #1, another stud at #4, and they still have room for more free agents.

  62. finsphan says:
    March 9, 2018 at 4:54 pm
    Browns fan’s, your getting a player with arguably the best hands in football and ton’s of heart. He’s going to give that team everything he has. His temper can sometimes get the best of him but that’s not always a bad thing, he’ll fire up everyone on that offense.

    Miami wanted to keep him but unfortunately, due to some bad contract decisions from the previous regime that the current regime is still dealing with, they couldn’t.

    The Browns got better today.

    ———

    I agree. Landry always played hard against the Pats. No quit in this guy. He is a great competitor.

  64. ive been trolling the browns fans, but this looks like it could be a legit offense, IF they get barkley and the perfect quarterback.

  65. I know they are the butt of all the jokes but with this draft this team could be very good very soon. They have WRs and a decent O-line. If they can get another stud pass rusher next to Garrett and Barkley as their RB this team would be a great place for a QB to land.

  66. Man if the Browns go Barkley/QB and the QB pans out, this has the makings of a very dangerous offense. Of course, that would mean something good would have to happen to the Browns, the team that deities love to smite.
    —–

    So if, then if, then if, then if…they’ll be good?

    Like if they draft Tim Couch then Trent Richarson.

  67. Landry doesn’t get to choose where he’s being traded by the way. There is no such thing as a trade clause in a rookie contract. He was being dealt to any team Miami saw fit and he had no say.

  68. Teams negotiating trades before they are supposed to = conduct detrimental to the league

    Court of Goodell/Goodell’s Performance Bonus Committee is open for business!

  69. Great move by the Browns, and a great decision by Landry to make that trade happen. The Browns are loaded on both sides of the ball, needing only a QB. Having a first down machine like Landry paired with guys who can get open deep like Gordon and Coleman, whoever they draft will be in a great position to develop quickly and succeed.

    As for Landry, he found a team that will be able to afford to keep him for the balance of his contract as long as he stays healthy.

  70. Browns will trade Landry and #4 pick to Giants for #2 overall. Giants get ODB’s best friend and college team mate to keep him in check. Browns get Saquon Barkley and QB of their choice.

    Makes too much sense to not happen

  71. This is like getting sent to a Gulag in Siberia. Well I guess this is the last we will hear of Landry for a couple years.

  72. It’s still Hue running that team right? All the talent on paper in the world but never on the field. Hope Miami atleast got a 2nd rounder.

  73. a Bills fan..but Always pulling for the Browns !…hate all the posters always knocking the Cleveland Browns..Yes haven’t been lucky ..because that’s how it works in the NFL.You get Lucky on your picks..Brady in 6th rd..LUCKY….Drew Brees in 2nd rd,bad shoulder ,shipped out .Saints SB WINNER…LUCKY…….NOW IT’S THE BROWNS TIME..From a Bills Fan …GoodLuck Dawg Pound ..!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!your time is now !!!!

  74. At least the last GM had some constraint and used draft picks. I’d guess they go this way, spend all the money to get nothing and then go back to rebuilding mode again. Sorry Cleveland, it’s the BB curse.

  75. 52 3 Rate This
    feckyerlife says:
    March 9, 2018 at 4:32 pm
    At least every one knows now that Landry never cared about winning, only the money.

    —————————
    As I understand it this is a decision the Dolphins made, not Landry.

  80. Don’t get your hopes up Browns fans. The curse of Art Modell will never be lifted.

  81. Going from living in Miami to living in Cleveland? Now that’s a real lifestyle change. Good luck Landry. I hope it works out for you but from past history of players going to Cleveland, usually doesn’t end well.

  83. Ohhhh Browns …. I guess if you cant draft or trade for a no.1 WR. Trade for a Slot guy who averages 10.1 Per Reception and pay him no.1 money.

  84. There isn’t much we all agree on, but there is one thing. The Browns’ owner does not keep GM’s around long if he decides he hired the wrong guy. I don’t think this one is going to make it through one calendar year.

  85. Before this trade I kind of laughed at Browns fans when they talked about having a chance at getting Cousins. But honestly if I’m Cousins this job interests me now. Some real talent on offense already, with the ability to add Saquon Barkley (if they so choose) and another high-end talent with pick #4. Not to mention he’d probably get more money in Cleveland than anywhere else. And who wouldn’t want to be the guy to finally break that long list of consecutive busts at QB there?! Dude would be a legend. Cleveland maybe you’ve got a chance at Cousins after all. Having said that, I don’t think Cousins is a top 10 QB and I wouldn’t him.

  86. If I’m not mistaken, not only will Miami get the 2 draft picks from Cleveland but they will also be getting a comp pick next year as well, Likely a 3rd. So Miami got 3 draft picks out of this. Pretty good considering they could have just let him walk as a FA and got nothing.

  88. From the South Beach penthouse to the outhouse of perpetual sadness. At least he’s getting paid, LOL.

  89. Browns are not done with WRs this off season. This is a good pick up, depending on where the draft picks are. Coleman is not long for the WR room.

  90. Why stop at Landry? Take Tannehill and Suh and the 11th draft pick for #1 and #4. Heck you want Branch or Pouncey thrown into the deal?

  92. If the Browns can sign a CB like Trumaine Johnson and get Barkley at 1 and then Chubb or Fitzpatrick at 4. Plus sign AJ McCarron for a reasonable deal at trade back in the middle of the first and draft either Lamar Jackson or Mayfield they are going to be scary to play next year.

  93. Barkley in that backfield …then Cousins….Gorden ..oh boy!!! Lets Get it done Cleveland !!!….Bills fan… Watch Out …Times are changing !!!WOOF WOOF !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!