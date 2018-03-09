Dolphins trade Jarvis Landry to Browns

Getty Images

It wasn’t long after the Dolphins placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Jarvis Landry that reports emerged that they wanted to trade Landry and they gave him the OK to talk to other teams about a deal.

Landry and the Dolphins have found a taker. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have agreed to trade Landry to the Browns in a deal that cannot become official until March 14.

The return is a pair a draft picks — one in 2018 and one in 2019, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media — and there are multiple reports that the Browns are working on a new deal for Landry.

Landry, who has 400 catches in four NFL seasons, joins Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman at the top of the Cleveland receiving corps and will give whoever winds up at quarterback with the Browns a reliable target in the passing game.