Drew Brees, through his agent, can talk to other teams on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2018, 12:23 PM EST
Getty Images

A report emerged last night that Saints quarterback Drew Brees can’t take part in the 48-hour pre-free agency negotiating period because his contract voids on Wednesday. That report was incorrect.

Both the NFL and the NFLPA, via spokesman George Atallah, have told PFT that Brees, through his agent, can negotiate with other teams when the window opens on Monday.

There’s one way for that to be avoided. The Saints can sign Brees to a new contract before he has a chance to hear from other teams. Given that it’s taken this long, Brees should wait to see what a team like the Vikings or Broncos would put on the table.

If either team is thinking about offering top-of-market value to Kirk Cousins, they should at least consider a similar package for a more accomplished player like Brees, a first-ballot Hall of Famer who has missed only one game due to injury during only 12 seasons with the Saints.

If the Saints want to get a 13th season out of Brees, they may need to close the gap between whatever they’re willing to pay and whatever Brees can get elsewhere.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Drew Brees, through his agent, can talk to other teams on Monday

  1. The Saints shot themselves in the foot by not getting something done sooner. Brees would probably sign a team friendly deal if they did it like…..now!

    Monday other teams can talk to him. The Vikings and Broncos could offer a lot of money, so than the Saints might need to pay more.

  3. Why wouldn’t the Vikings offer something like 2 years, $70 million guaranteed? The worst thing that can happen is that they hurt the salary cap situation of an NFC rival. I dare not think about the best thing that could happen.

  5. Brees, more than any other QB, has always been about the money. He has handicapped the Saints for years. Look for him to get a 2 year $70 million, fully guaranteed deal.

  6. Brees isn’t signing anything until Cousins does and he isn’t going anywhere but NO. Team just got good again, can’t see him jumping ship for anything other then a ton of money. Whatever the Denver or Minny will offer up won’t make up for the money Brees can make if he plays out his career where he is loved in Nawlins.

  7. Incredibly stupid for the Saints to let it get to the level. Should have extended him last offseason.

  9. I still can’t get the bitter taste out of my mouth from when Saban signed Daunte “get your roll on” Culpepper over Drew Brees. I mean, I just shake my head in disgust to think about what he could have done for Miami. Yet hear we are years later still looking for a QB.

  10. When Peyton Manning became a free agent a year removed from neck surgery, hasn’t played or even practiced in over a year. Teams were sending jets, offering millions guaranteed. Can you imagine what the Drew Brees circus will look like? There are at least 22 teams that would rather have Brees than their current starting QB!

  11. This is all going to be very interesting because Brees, Rodgers, and Ryan are all looking for a new contract and they’re all going to wait to see what Cousins signs for. Then it’s going to be a game of chicken to see who signs next. My guess is Brees signs first for a short term but with more guaranteed money than Cousins got. Then Ryan will sign a deal just a little bit better than Cousins’, and Rodgers will bring it home with the most guaranteed money and highest average salary in history by a pretty significant margin.

    If you’re worried about giving Cousins the biggest contract in history, just wait a month and he’ll be #4.

  12. The Saints shot themselves in the foot by not getting something done sooner. Brees would probably sign a team friendly deal if they did it like…..now!

    Monday other teams can talk to him. The Vikings and Broncos could offer a lot of money, so than the Saints might need to pay more.

    ———–

    If Brees was willing to sign a team friendly deal like…now!…they would have already signed him to a team friendly deal like…now!

    He’s waiting to see what Cousins gets…because he’s better than Cousins. In order to see what Cousins gets…he needs to wait to see what Cousins is offered. Contracts are always a two-way street. You can’t sign a guy who doesn’t want to sign.

  14. Some fans are just so delusional to put it politely. How many times does Brees have to say he doesn’t want to play for anyone else? Yes, the broncos, browns, Vikings can all sign him. But, unfortunately he doesn’t want to play for them. He can try and use that as leverage if he wants but the truth of the matter is he’s lost some by telling everyone he only wants to play for them. The saints are trying to figure out how to structure this thing so they can go after guys in free agency. Nothing more and nothing less. More articles do get fans of desperate qb needy teams to come flip there penny in. Sad.

  15. Vikings should do whatever it takes….2-3 years fully guaranteed contract. 30-33M a year. Best shot at winning the Super Bowl right now while the window is open. Worry about a long term solution after we clean up the confetti.

  17. datdude84 says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Some fans are just so delusional to put it politely. How many times does Brees have to say he doesn’t want to play for anyone else? Yes, the broncos, browns, Vikings can all sign him. But, unfortunately he doesn’t want to play for them. He can try and use that as leverage if he wants but the truth of the matter is he’s lost some by telling everyone he only wants to play for them. The saints are trying to figure out how to structure this thing so they can go after guys in free agency. Nothing more and nothing less. More articles do get fans of desperate qb needy teams to come flip there penny in. Sad.
    ____________

    I’d say you’re delusional if you think Brees wants to stay in New Orleans so bad that he’ll stay for whatever the Saints will offer him. He wants to play for the Saints but he also wants fair market value so the Saints are going to have to pony up.

  18. “I just shake my head in disgust to think about what he could have done for Miami. Yet hear we are years later still looking for a QB.”

    Tannehill is a good but not great QB. While he is obviously not Brees, Brady or Rodgers, he’s a good, serviceable starter.

    This issue for years in Miami has been a horrible Oline.

  19. An extension last season is not on the Saints FO. Brees has said several times he is doing 1 year deals here on out so he won’t be going to the Vikings for 2 years. If he does it will be year-to-year.

  20. If the Vikings could get him for 3 yrs 91 million guaranteed they would do it 100 out of 100 times

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!